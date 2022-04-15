Minister orders completion of schemes within fiscal year

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan has directed authorities concerned to complete all ongoing development schemes before the end of the current financial year.

Presiding over a review meeting of the Agriculture and Livestock Department here on Thursday, he said that the provincial government had initiated projects worth billions of rupees in agriculture, livestock, fisheries, water management, soil conservation and agriculture engineering sectors in the province, including the merged districts.

Secretary Agriculture Dr Mohammad Israr, Special Secretary Jannat Gul, Additional Secretary Mohammad Tahir, Chief Planning Officer (Agriculture & Livestock) Ahmad Saeed, director generals (DGs) concerned and others attended the meeting.

The provincial minister said that the completion of these projects would not only help in bringing improvement in the provincial economy but also benefit agriculture and livestock farmers. He said the provincial government was taking serious steps for the uplift of the agriculture sector of the province in general and the newly merged districts in particular.