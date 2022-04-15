To keep an eye on players: Pak cricketers’ wives were sent to India in 2012, says PCB ex-chairman

Former PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf. -The News/File

KARACHI: Former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Zaka Ashraf on Thursday said that during the Pakistan’s last bilateral cricket tour of India in 2012, the PCB had sent cricketers and their wives for the cricket series in December-January.

The former PCB chairman said that the decision was made to keep a check on the players to avoid any possible mishaps, foreign media reported. “During my time when our team went on a tour to India, I advised that all the wives of players will accompany them. This decision was taken so that no controversy could be created as the Indian media is always on the lookout for it. The wives meant to also keep a check on the players,” Zaka Ashraf said.

“Everyone took it in a nice manner and went to India. Everyone remained disciplined. Every time a Pakistan team had toured India, their media would always try to trap us and tarnish the image of our players and country. So that was avoided,” he said.

Ashraf further said that the BCCI had promised to play a return series which would see India tour Pakistan, but it never came to fruition. “We should always try to restore ties with the Indian government on cricket,” he said.

“They invited us for a short series and once we went there, I met with BCCI chairman at the time Narayanaswami Srinivasan. He promised India’s participation on Pakistan soil, granted if foolproof security is given,” he added.