Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Kapoor marry

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Photo: The News/File

MUMBAI: Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in a low-key ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday.

Bhatt, 29 and, Kapoor, 39, have been dating for five years but have maintained a low-profile relationship, apart from occasional pictures on social media and rare appearances together. The ceremony was held at Kapoor's house in the upmarket Mumbai suburb of Bandra. Guests were given strict instructions not to share pictures or videos from the ceremony.

"Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot -- the balcony we've spent the last five years of our relationship -- we got married," Bhatt said in a social media post. Bhatt's last Bollywood release in theatres, "Gangubai Kathaiwadi", made more than 2 billion rupees ($26 million) at the box office after its release in February. Both she and Kapoor come from film families and several Bollywood actors including Kareena Kapoor attended the ceremony.

Kapoor belongs to Bollywood's popular Kapoor clan which has dominated the Hindi film industry since the 1940s. His parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, were prominent Bollywood stars in the 1970-80s.

Bhatt also belongs to a Bollywood family. Her father, Mahesh Bhatt, is a well-known filmmaker, and her mother, Soni Razdan, is a former actress. Bhatt made her debut in Karan Johar’s teen drama “Student of the Year” in 2012. She won an award for playing a kidnapping victim in the road drama “Highway” in 2014.