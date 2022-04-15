Ombudsman orders removal of professor from service on harassment charges

KARACHI: Provincial ombudsman for protection against harassment of women at workplace on Thursday ordered removal of Sindh university’s professor from service on harassment charges.

The order came on application filed by Dr. Rabia Asma Memon, Director Institute Of Plant Science Of Sindh University on behalf of three students against Professor Abdul Jabbar Pirzada on sexual harassment charges.

The complainants alleged that professor had harassed female students of BSc during the viva examination. The provincial ombudsman Justice (retd) Shahnawaz Tariq after hearing the arguments of the counsel found the professor guilty of sexual harassment charges and imposed penalty against professor from removal of service and directed him to pay Rs.3,00,000 as fine.

He directed the professor to pay the fine within 30 days and failure in payment of amount, the land of the professor will be confiscated and the amount of fine will be recovered from confiscated land and would be paid to the victims.

Meanwhile, a woman house officer of Peoples University of Medical and Health Sciences Benazirabad had filed a petition in Sindh High Court for change of investigation officer in a manhandling case. The applicant's counsel submitted that judicial magistrate had directed the relevant SSP to change the investigation officer but that did not happen. He requested the court to direct the relevant SSP to change the investigation officer of the case and transfer the case to honest and an independent police officer.