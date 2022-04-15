 
Friday April 15, 2022
Man kills niece in honour killing

By Our Correspondent
April 15, 2022

SUKKUR: A man shot dead his niece on the pretext of honour at Qamber-Shahdadkot. Anwar Ali Mugheri allegedly killed his niece Naseema and fled from the scene. Later, the police shifted the body to the hospital for an autopsy.

