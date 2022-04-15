‘See Pakistan’ exhibition concludes

Islamabad: A fascinating Photo Exhibition ‘See Pakistan’ by M. H. Toori would be concluded today (Friday) which has attracted a large number of people in which the unseen beauty of Pakistan creatively was showcased.

A keen interest was taken by viewers because of the beautiful depiction of nature, historical places and culture of Pakistan the ongoing response was commendable by the audience visited there, an official of PNCA Masroor shah told APP. Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) has extended the show till today.