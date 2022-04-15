20 ACs, magistrates to check prices in Ramazan

Islamabad:The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has deputed some 20 assistant commissioners and magistrates in various localities to check the prices of food items during the month of Ramazan.

The local administration was closely monitoring the prices of essential commodities, besides display of daily price list issued by the administration to provide maxim relief to the masses in the holy month, magistrate (Saddar zone) Mir Yamin told APP on Thursday.

He said the shopkeepers were strictly directed to display the price list at a prominent place of their shops whereas some mobile shops were also in the field to provide essential items to the people at subsidized rates.

The prices and hoardings were being regularly checked under the Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act, 1977.The assistant commissioners/price magistrates persistently visiting food factories, warehouses of different food items, Sabzi Mandi to check the hoarding.

The district price control committee had been established under the district magistrate/deputy commissioner comprising stakeholders as its member to monitor and check the hoarders.