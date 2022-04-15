Pindi management fails to check price hike

Rawalpindi: The local management has literally failed to control profiteers and hoarders who are selling all eatables at skyrocketing prices even in ‘Ramazan Sasta Bazaars’.

People are facing record inflation this ‘Ramazan’ than in previous years because of an uncertain situation in the province. Practically, only three ‘Ramazan Sasta Bazaars’ out of a total of nine including Committee Chowk Sasta Bazaar, Shamsabad Sasta Bazaar, and Haidri Chowk Sasta Bazaar are operating in a good manner to some extent. All the other bazaars are only in paper and there is nothing for the public.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq has directed to conduct raids in all cold storage to monitor hoarding. Some officers from local management on condition of anonymity told ‘The News’ that they went to cold storage here in the limits of Rawalpindi and Islamabad but in vain. The management of cold storage locked their storage and did not cooperate with them on the occasion. “We hardly checked two to three cold storages where huge quantity of banana, apple, guava, and dates were present.” The cold storages managements used chemicals on fruits to be ready for use, the officials said. Both items ‘Lemon’ and ‘Grapes’ are not available in all ‘Ramazan Sasta Bazaars’.

On 1st Ramazan, one-kilogram lemon was sold at Rs230 in open market shops. Gradually the price of lemon jumped from 230 to 800 per kilogram in 12 days.

Similarly, the prices of all other items like apple, banana, guava, melon, watermelon, strawberries, dates, and grapes continuously rose with each passing day from 1st Ramazan to 12th Ramazan rather than decreasing. On 1st Ramazan one dozen bananas were available between Rs150 to 180 in open market shops. Gradually the price of bananas jumped from 200 to 300 per kilogram in 12 days. One kilogram of guava is available at Rs120 from 1st Ramazan to 6th Ramazan but now it is selling at Rs150 per kilogram.

The price of apples is also continuously rising as the one-kilogram apple was sold at Rs200 from 1st Ramazan to 8th Ramazan but now for the past four days, one-kilogram apple is selling at Rs250-300. Citizens keep on complaining about the prices of everyday commodities. They said greengrocers, shopkeepers, and street vendors, were all busy fleecing citizens but there was no mechanism of effective price control and management.

According to Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, the local management was continuously arresting profiteers and hoarders. “We are registering FIRs and slapping fines on profiteers and hoarders who are looting the public with both hands during Ramazan. “I am personally visiting all sasta bazaars and open market shops to monitoring profiteers and hoarders,” he claimed. Similarly, the prices of all vegetables, meat, chicken, milk and yogurt are rising on daily basis.