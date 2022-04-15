Report about damage caused to bio-metric machines sought

LAHORE: Secretary Prosecution Nadeem Sarwar has directed the officers concerned to submit an inquiry report regarding damage caused to six bio-metric machines in Lahore and Gujranwala divisions to hinder the bio-metric process.
He said this while presiding over a high-level meeting in his office here on Thursday. Additional Secretary Prosecution, Deputy Secretary Prosecution and other officers concerned were also present in the meeting.
Secretary Prosecution reviewed the performance of cash flow management system across the province and directed the officers concerned to upload record of all the cases in 36 districts of Punjab.
It was told that record of cases up to 2021 has been uploaded until the end of this month. Record of the registered cases of first six months of 2022 would also be uploaded
to cash flow management system.
