Clerk arrested for Rs330mn graft

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab arrested a senior clerk of Punjab Health Department on corruption charges of Rs33 crore during an operation conducted in Rajanpur.

ACE spokesperson on Thursday said that the accused M Nawaz has been involved in corruption and misappropriation of funds during his appointment as Senior Clerk, CEO Health Office Rajanpur.

As per details shared by Anti-Corruption Establishment spokesperson, the accused procured substandard medicines worth Rs4 crore in 2008-09 and on another occasion selected local companies for procuring medicines worth Rs9 crore and received huge commission. In 2012, the accused caused a loss of Rs5 crore to the exchequer through fictitious purchase of medical equipment and misappropriated Rs12 million in installation of intercom in office, purchase of general store items and stationery.

Then in 2017, the accused caused a loss of Rs2 crore to the exchequer due to misappropriation of medicines. The accused withdrew Rs3 million from the account for repairing government vehicle but embezzled the money. Clerk M Nawaz with the connivance of CEO Health Rajanpur committed corruption of Rs5 million in the purchase of stationery items. In the purchase of furniture, the accused defrauded the government of Rs2.5 million.

The accused utilized the black money in different kinds of businesses including gold business. He also made investment in housing colonies with this money. Nawaz has assets worth Rs40 crore through illegal resources. Apart from a luxurious house worth Rs200 million, he has two luxury vehicles worth Rs73 lakh. A case has been registered against M Nawaz in Anti-Corruption Police Station Rajanpur under anti-corruption laws.