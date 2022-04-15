LWMC takes steps to ensure clean City

LAHORE: Special measures are being taken by Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to ensure cleanliness in all urban and rural union councils of Lahore, said a LWMC statement issued here on Thursday.

Senior officers were visiting field for strict monitoring and in this regard, on the instructions of LWMC CEO Rafia Haider, Deputy CEO Ahmed Ayaz met the officers of operation teams in Ravi Town and reviewed sanitation arrangements in various areas of the City.

During the visit, he reviewed cleanliness arrangements at Ferozepur Road, Muslim Town, Kalma Chowk, Barkat Market, Jinnah Hospital, Maulana Shaukat Ali Road and Allah Ho Gol Chakar, Valencia Town, Bhubatian, Raiwind Road, Ada Plot and Jati Umrah Road. He also visited the service delivery camp on Raiwind Road installed for public complaints.

Deputy CEO LWMC Ahmed Ayaz said that LWMC operations teams are ensuring cleanliness in urban union councils and rural union councils. The arrival of new dumpers in LWMC operation fleet has increased the capacity to carry solid waste. LWMC is collecting more than 6,300 tons of solid waste daily from the City, he said.

Operation teams carried out special cleaning operations on Band Road, Shahdara, Mausoleum Jahangir and other areas of Ravi Town. Begum Kot, Fort Road, Drain Road, Badamibagh, Lorri Ada, Qila Lakshman Singh and other areas of Ravi Town are also being cleaned.

During the special cleaning operation, two loaders, two dumpers, two chain arm rolls and more than 30 sanitary workers were deployed on the operation. In the last 24 hours, the operation teams also collected 547 tons of waste from the Ravi Town area, especially the historic buildings.