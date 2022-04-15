Governor, ex-minister discuss political situation

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema has said that former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has given a call to PTI workers to prepare for the elections. Members of all National and Provincial Assemblies should be active in their respective constituencies.

He said that people should come out of their homes on the call of Imran Khan and stand with PTI for independent Pakistan. The governor said this during a meeting with former federal minister and PTI leader Humayun Akhtar Khan at Governor’s House here on Thursday. Various issues, including the current political situation were also discussed during the meeting. Omer Sarfraz Cheema further said that PTI condemned propaganda against the Pakistan Army and national institutions on social media. He said that the entire nation was proud of the immense sacrifices made by the Pakistan Army for the defence of the country. The governor said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had always strived for independence, sovereignty and stability of the institutions. He said that action should be taken against all domestic and foreign elements involved in the campaign. He reiterated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had always respected the institutions. He said that PTI workers and all people associated with the party are patriotic citizens. Talking on the occasion, former federal minister Humayun Akhtar Khan said that the people had supported Imran Khan and rejected the imported government.