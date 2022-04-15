Man arrested after wife found dead at home

The Pakistan Bazaar police on Thursday arrested a man after his wife was found hanging from the ceiling fan at their house in Karachi’s Orangi Town neighbourhood on Thursday.

Officials said the woman was found dead at a house located in Orangi Town’s Gulshan-e-Bihar locality. After receiving information, police and rescue workers reached the house and took the woman to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where she was identified as 30-year-old Sadaf, wife of Danish.

Police said Sadaf’s husband and in-laws claimed that the woman had committed suicide, but her father accused the husband of murdering her. The couple had got married some seven years ago and had three children. The husband has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway.