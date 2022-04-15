Rs2m stolen in year’s first bank heist in city

In the first bank heist of the year in Karachi, robbers stole around Rs2 million from a private bank’s branch in North Nazimabad on Thursday.
The robbers also manhandled two people, including a security guard, over offering resisting. The bank where the robbery took place is located within the limits of the Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan police station.
At least eight armed men wearing pants and shirts on four motorcycles were involved in the robbery, police said, adding that initially, one of them entered the bank, held the security guard hostage at gunpoint and beat him up for offering resistance.
Later, six other robbers entered the bank’s premises and held the bank staff and customers hostage at gunpoint. The robbers stole cash amounting to Rs1,995,000 from the bank. They also manhandled a bank employee after he offered resistance.
One of the robbers also fired a shot to warn the bank staff and customers against offering resistance. Police seized an empty shell of a pistol, which would be sent to the forensic division of the Sindh police for ballistics cross-matching. The investigators said they had obtained CCTV footage of the robbery and efforts were under way to track down the gang.
