Sindh govt, NGOs join hands to promote mental health

Considering the widespread social and class barriers in Pakistan, the Sindh Mental Health Authority (SMHA) and the Charter for Compassion (CfC) Pakistan announced the implementation of mental health activities across the province during their news conference at a hotel on Thursday.

The two entities will join hands with the Thar Foundation for the initiation of mental health activities across the province, and they signed a joint memorandum of understanding in this regard during the news conference.

CfC President Amin Hashwani said in his welcome note that the programme is an effort to bring everyone on one platform. He said that the private sector, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the government are on a single page for this issue. He requested the media to highlight issues of mental illnesses.

He pointed out that if someone fractures a leg and we push him to move, the person with the fractured leg cannot move. Likewise, he explained, we need to understand and recognise how mental health issues affect people.

“CfC is excited to partner with the government for the mental health of people in Sindh. We look forward to working with the SMHA and its affiliated hospitals.”

The CfC mental health programme aims to provide high-quality consultancy and therapy to all segments of society. It also aims to create mental health awareness and address the issues faced by the Pakistani society.

SMHA Chairman Senator Dr Karim Ahmed Khawaja said they look forward to working with CfC Pakistan in relation to mental health and well-being. “We hope this step would lead to increased awareness regarding mental health in the people of Sindh and enable them to get the help they need.”

The Thar Foundation’s Naseer Memon said that his organisation is excited to partner with the SMHA and CfC for the well-being of the people in Tharparkar. According to the details shared by CfC, the state of mental health awareness and its services in Pakistan remains a big issue. The statistics show that over 15 million people in Pakistan are suffering from some form of mental illness.

However, only a small percentage of the people suffering from a mental health condition are able to seek the proper help they need. This is mostly due to the social class differences and a lack of general awareness about where one can seek the proper help they need, leaving the most vulnerable groups susceptible to mental health conditions that could have a good prognosis, but the failure to seek help on time tilts the scale for them.

These groups include rural areas, children who are out of school, underserved communities, and slums in urban settings. The ceremony highlighted the coalition between the SMHA, the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK), the Sir Cowasjee Jehangir Institute of Psychiatry (CJIP), the Thar Foundation and CfC. The entities will work under a public-private partnership to provide mental health counselling services to the people in Sindh through the SMHA’s universal access number (UAN): 021-111-117-642.

The SMHA has already inaugurated its helpline services at the CJIP and the JPMC. The helpline deals with different mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, phobias, panic attacks, substance abuse, self-harm or suicide, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The services are now to be inaugurated at the CHK, and CfC Pakistan is to be the implementing partner for the UAN and will oversee the capacity-building and management of psychologists, and the call service through its elaborate health information management system under its mental health programme.