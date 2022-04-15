Wildfire in US west kills two

LOS ANGELES: A wildfire tearing through the US state of New Mexico has killed two people and damaged more than 200 buildings, police said. Almost 6,000 acres have been charred since the fire erupted in the Sierra Blanca mountain range in New Mexico on Tuesday. The blaze is one of a handful burning in the southwestern US state.
