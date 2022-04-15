UK sex-assault MP quits, triggering by-election

LONDON: The UK’s ruling Conservative Party faces a tough by-election test after former MP Imran Ahmad Khan quit parliament on Thursday following his conviction for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

Khan, 47, who represents the northern English city of Wakefield, said he would resign in order to "focus entirely on clearing my name". "While legal proceedings are ongoing, I do not believe that it would ordinarily be appropriate to resign," he wrote on Twitter.