Saudi prince rejects Elon Musk offer to buy Twitter

WASHINGTON: A Saudi prince, who is major Twitter shareholder, says he will reject Elon Musk’s $43bn offer to buy the company.Al Waleed bin Talal took to Twitter to say that he was rejecting the entrepreneur’s cash offer for the social media platform because it was too low. Tesla chief Elon Musk said on Thursday he’s not sure his $43 billion bid to buy Twitter will succeed, but asserted he has a "plan B" in case of failure. The Saudi royal chairs the Kingdom Holding Company, the Riyadh-based conglomerate that first purchased shares of Twitter in 2011 before the company’s 2013 initial public offering.