Russian army’s actions ‘genocide’: Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine’s parliament on Thursday backed a resolution recognising the actions of the Russian military in the country as "genocide".

"The actions committed by the armed forces of Russia are not just a crime of aggression, but pursue the goal of the systematic and consistent destruction of the Ukrainian people, their identity and the deprivation of their right to self-determination and independent development," the text approved by a majority of 363 lawmakers said.

"This requires immediate recognition of the actions committed by the armed forces of Russia during the last phase of the armed aggression of Russia against Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022, as a genocide of the Ukrainian people," an online statement said.

The resolution from the Ukrainian parliament also called for appeals to be sent to foreign governments, parliaments and the United Nations to recognise Russia’s war as genocide. Macron said Thursday that accusing Russia of committing genocide in Ukraine could lead to the war spreading, as he defended his decision not to use the term.