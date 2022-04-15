Three Palestinians die in West Bank clashes

JENIN, Palestinian Territories: Three Palestinians died on Thursday as Israeli forces launched fresh raids into the West Bank flashpoint district of Jenin, a week after a gunman from there went on a deadly shooting spree in Tel Aviv.

Israel has poured additional forces into the West Bank and is reinforcing its wall and fence barrier with the territory after four deadly attacks in the Jewish state have claimed 14 lives, most of them civilians, in the past three weeks.

In a clash near Jenin on Thursday morning "two youths died of injuries sustained in an Israeli attack," the Palestinian health ministry said. Hours later, the ministry announced the death of 45-year-old Palestinian father of six, who had been "critically wounded by Israeli bullets" on Wednesday in Beita, south of Nablus. Local sources named the man as Fawaz Hamayel.

The Israeli army said about clashes on Thursday, its sixth straight day of "counterterrorism activities", it came under attack from a crowd in Kafr Dan, a village northwest of Jenin. "Dozens of Palestinians violently attacked the soldiers, shot at the forces and hurled IEDs (improvised explosive devices) at them, endangering their safety," the army said. "The soldiers responded with live ammunition."

Palestinian security sources named the two men killed on Thursday as Mustafa Abu Al-Rub and Chas Kamamji -- a brother of Islamic Jihad member Ayham Kamamji, who was among six prisoners who escaped Israel’s high-security Gilboa prison through a tunnel in September before being recaptured. A total of 21 Palestinians have been killed in the latest wave of violence since March 22, including assailants in the anti-Israel attacks, according to an AFP tally.