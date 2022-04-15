PMA urges govt to restore PMDC

LAHORE:The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Lahore has demanded immediate restoration of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) as an independent, autonomous democratic and transparent body.
Terming the PTI government’s step of dissolving PMDC as the “worst action in the national medical history”, PMA observed that Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) had proved destructive for medical profession and healthcare system in Pakistan.
PMA Lahore office-bearers in an emergent meeting held here Thursday expressed hope that the new government will immediately revoke the controversial PMC Act 2020 and restore PMDC.
