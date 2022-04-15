Mining case adjourned

LAHORE:An accountability court Thursday adjourned the hearing of Chiniot mining case until April 18 and summoned prosecution witnesses in this case for the next hearing. PTI leader Sibtain Khan appeared before the court and marked his attendance. Previously, the court had dismissed acquittal pleas of the accused.
The NAB had filed reference against former Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals Sibtain Khan along with eight other accused of illegally granting a multi-billion contract to M/s Earth Resource (Pvt) Ltd (ERPL) with alleged abetment and connivance of the management of Punjab Mineral Development Corporation (PUNJMIN) regarding leasing rights of iron ore deposits located at Rajoa and Chiniot areas.
