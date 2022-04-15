Rain likely

LAHORE:Cloudy weather with hot and dry conditions was observed in the City here on Thursday while Met officials predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most areas while a shallow westerly wave was also affecting in upper parts of the country. They predicted that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country.

Thursday's highest temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore, it was 39.3°C and minimum was 22.6°C.