Rain likely

LAHORE:Cloudy weather with hot and dry conditions was observed in the City here on Thursday while Met officials predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain during the next 24 hours.
Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most areas while a shallow westerly wave was also affecting in upper parts of the country. They predicted that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country.
Thursday's highest temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore, it was 39.3°C and minimum was 22.6°C.
LAHORE:The Pakistan Medical Association Lahore has demanded immediate restoration of the Pakistan Medical and Dental...
LAHORE:Technical Educational and Vocational Training Authority Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique has said that...
LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab arrested a senior clerk of Punjab Health Department on corruption charges...
LAHORE:Lahore Arts Council organised a prize distribution ceremony of painting competition titled "Cityscape of...
LAHORE:An accountability court Thursday adjourned the hearing of Chiniot mining case until April 18 and summoned...
LAHORE:Special measures are being taken by Lahore Waste Management Company to ensure cleanliness in all urban and...
Comments