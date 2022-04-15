CS reviews dengue eradication steps

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Kamran Ali Afzal has directed the health authorities to improve process of monitoring, surveillance and reporting on dengue and focus on larvicide and fogging.
He gave the directive while chairing a meeting to review the steps taken for eradication of dengue at the Civil Secretariat here on Thursday. The administrative secretaries of relevant departments including health, education, local government, and environment, commissioner and deputy commissioner Lahore, Dengue Expert Advisory Group (DEAG) members and officers concerned attended the meeting while divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through a video link.
Asking the officers to speed up anti-dengue activities across the province, the CS said that all departments should play an active role in implementing the guidelines. He said that people's cooperation was of utmost importance for controlling dengue and a special campaign should be launched to raise awareness among citizens. He said that this is the time to work for dengue, adding that surveillance teams comprising trained staff should be deployed for searching and culling larvae. Secretary, Primary Health, Imran Sikandar Baloch gave a briefing to the meeting. He said 44 cases of dengue were reported this year out of which 11 cases have been reported in April. He maintained that a six-day training session for surveillance teams would be organised from April 18 to 23.
