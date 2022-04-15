Three DSPs sacked over power abuse, corruption

LAHORE:Punjab IGP Sardar Ali Khan has dismissed three DSPs on charges of abuse of power and corruption.

DSP Saifullah Bhatti, DSP Ahmed Sajjad Cheema and DSP Ziarat Ali Khan have been dismissed on charges of corruption and misuse of power. DSP Saifullah Bhatti and DSP Ahmed Sajjad Cheema used to shelter oil theft gangs. The arrested thieves revealed during an interrogation that the officers were involved in sheltering them.

DSP Saifullah Bhatti was posted in Chiniot. DSP Ahmed Sajjad Cheema was posted in Faisalabad. The IG fired the officers after allegations of corruption proved against them. DSP Ziarat Ali Khan was dismissed for misusing his powers. Ziarat Ali Khan while posting in Nankana Sahib had forged signature of Chairman District Standing Board and changed investigation of a murder case through forgery. Ziarat Ali is presently posted as DSP Traffic Police Headquarters. The IG said the process of departmental accountability in Punjab police has been enhanced and black sheep involved in illegal activities were being expelled from the department.

He said internal accountability has been implemented in the police department under the policy of reward and punishment. He added that strict punishment is very important to improve performance of force and any officer or official found involved in professional negligence or any illegal activity will be expelled.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said secret sting operations are also being carried out in police stations and offices and corruption will not be tolerated in any case. Strict action will be taken against the officers and officials involved in corruption, the IG said and added that citizens should contact 1787 for any complaint against police officers and personnel.