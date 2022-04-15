Woman hit to death

LAHORE:An unidentified woman has died in a road accident near GOR-1 on Thursday. The victim was passing a road when a car travelling from Jail Road to Mall Road hit her severely and the victim received fatal injuries that claimed her life. The suspected driver fled from the scene. Police removed the body of the victim to morgue.

INMATE DIES: A 45-year-old inmate identified as Abdul Malik has died in Camp Jail on Thursday. The victim had been behind the bars for drug dealing case.

On the day of the incident, he was shifted to a hospital when his condition got deteriorated. However, the victim could not survive and died. Shadman police has removed his body to morgue and were investigating the matter further.

VALUABLES BURNT: Valuables were gutted in an incident of fire in a shoe shop in Baghbanpura on Thursday. Reportedly, the fire broke out due to short circuit. Fire fighters reached the spot on information and extinguished fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

ACCIDENTS: Around eight people died, whereas 933 were injured in 889 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 518 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.