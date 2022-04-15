Buzdar rules out deal on national sovereignty

DERA GHAZI KHAN:Acting Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday visited Taunsa and tribal areas of Barthi and Manka (Fazla) in Dera Ghazi Khan, inspected development schemes, listened to people and issued directions to resolve their problems.

Speaking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar asked the nation to get ready as new elections are not far and made it clear that no compromise would be made on national sovereignty. Imran Khan has received a tremendous public response in his mass-contact campaign as the nation firmly stands with him, he added.

“The PTI-led government has done record development work in the province. I have done public service with sincerity and my conscience is satisfied. PTI has always represented the nation and would continue to do so. No vindicatory act has ever been taken by me,” the acting CM said.

Addressing a gathering of locals at Buzdar House in Taunsa, the CM announced that the provincial cabinet has approved making Taunsa a district. “I had promised to make Taunsa a district that has been fulfilled. My government has the honour of making Taunsa a district and I would continue to serve people. I have worked with sincerity to reduce the deprivation of backward areas. There is no personal enmity with anyone and my conscience is satisfied as we have always shared love and not done anything wrong,” the CM said.

Record development work has been done by the PTI government. By the grace of Allah Almighty, I have done my job and my relationship with people has become stronger than ever. Our joint candidate for the post of chief minister, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, would be successful and the development work will continue after his success, Usman Buzdar said. He went to the grave of his father Sardar Fateh Muhammed Khan Buzdar to offer Fateha along with MPA Kh Dawood Sulemani.