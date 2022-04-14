Outlaws among 38 arrested, arms seized

MARDAN: District police on Wednesday arrested 38 persons including 12 accused in various cases.
During search and strike operations in Sheikh Maltoon, Takhtbhai, Jabar and Par Hoti areas of Mardan district, the cops arrested two proclaimed offenders along with eight accomplices, two drug pushers and 26 other suspects.
Over 3kg charas, two Kalashnikovs, one rifle, and nine pistols were also recovered from the arrestees.
Meanwhile, the police in Toru area intercepted a vehicle and recovered one Kalashnikov, three pistols along with bullets, while also arresting Shakil Ahmed and Shahzad Gul, residents of Peshawar.
