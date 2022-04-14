KP launches commercial financing for energy projects

PESHAWAR: Corporate commercial financing was launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday to enable rapid construction of ongoing energy projects in the province.

An official communique said Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), a subsidiary of the Energy and Power Department, had entered into an agreement with commercial banks i.e. Habib Bank Limited and Bank of Khyber as a corporate, through which Rs7.2 billion had been allocated for ongoing energy projects in the province.

Funds for the projects would be increased by obtaining loans under the financial facility.

The signing ceremony of the agreement between PEDO and Commercial Banks was held at PEDO House, Peshawar.

Representatives of Habib Bank and Khyber Bank including Provincial Minister for Finance and Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Secretary Energy and Power Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Chief Executive PEDO Engr. Naeem Khan and UK Aid Funded Sustainable Energy & Economic Development (SEED) Program and Bridge.

Factor Advisors also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Taimur Saleem Jhagra said that the PEDO would start work on another 1200 MW power projects in the next few years.

He added that PEDO was working for the generation of affordable and environmentally friendly electricity in the province while the wheeling model would be expanded for the development of the industrial sector and employment generation.

the agreement would make PEDO emerging as a financially independent entity, which would have a positive impact on the company's performance.