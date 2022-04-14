CM asks officials to make anti-extremism centre functional

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday directed the officials to take necessary steps to make the Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism functional as soon as possible.

He said this while chairing the 1st meeting of the board of governors of the centre, said a handout.

Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash, Special Assistant to CM on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, MPA Ayesha Asad, administrative secretaries of Higher Education, Home and Law departments, chief coordination officer of the centre and other board members attended the meeting.

Briefing the participants about the aims and objectives of the centre its proposed functions and organogram, budget estimates, powers and other important aspects, the participants were informed that the centre would work as a research-based institute to cope with the issues emerging from terrorism, subversive activities, hatred, extremism, intolerance and radicalization, etc.

The officials said the vision behind establishing the centre was to create a society free of violent extremism and terrorism.

The chief minister directed the officials concerned to formulate finance and human resource committees under the board of the centre so that the financial budget, organogram and other important matters could be finalized without any delay.

He said the KP government was taking every possible step to create a peaceful and violence-free society, adding the establishment of the proposed Centre of Excellence was part of the very struggle.

Mahmood Khan hoped the centre would play an important role in creating a peaceful society by using evidence-based innovative approaches and worldwide research to prevent and combat violent extremism in the province.