ATH director dies

By Our correspondent

HARIPUR: Director of Ayub Teaching Hospital Brig (Retd) Dr Mustehsan Raza Khan died of cardiac arrest here on Tuesday evening. He was 61.

Family sources said that Dr Mustehsan was in his native city Haripur when he suffered cardiac arrest and died.

He was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyards in Khalabat Township on Wednesday morning. He was appointed as Director Hospital Ayub Teaching Hospital about two months back.