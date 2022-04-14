Entries for Amir Ahmad Siddiqui Media Awards invited

PESHAWAR: Submissions for this year’s Amir Ahmad Siddiqui Media Awards have been invited from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa journalists by May 15, 2022.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the judges committee of the media awards has announced that this year’s competition will include a total of six categories. Winners will receive cash prizes of Rs50,000 each along with trophies.

The six categories include: best investigative story/column (Urdu), best investigative story (English), best radio report (Urdu/Pashto), best video report (reporter: TV and digital news platforms), best video (cameraman/videographer: TV and digital news platforms), and best picture (newspapers and digital news platforms). Journalists from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can take part in the competition. The competition is held annually as a collaborative effort on the part of a group of senior journalists of Peshawar, members of the civil society, and the family of veteran journalist from Peshawar late Amir Ahmad Siddiqui. It aims at promoting quality and ethical journalism under a competitive environment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

KP journalists working for local, national, and international news organisations are eligible to take part in the competition. The detailed criteria for each of the categories is available on the awards’ official Facebook page. However, for the competition to take place, there must at least be received a minimum of six entries under each category.

The competition will cover the two-year period from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2021. The intending applicants can send one entry per category. The submissions will be received through emails only to: aasawards@gmail.com.

The awards distribution ceremony will be held at the Peshawar Press Club in July this year.