Two injured as hand grenade lobbed into house

PESHAWAR: Two people were wounded when unidentified attackers hurled a hand grenade into a house in Kaga Wala in the wee hours of Wednesday.

An official said Malik Taus and Shah Zeb were injured and taken to hospital when a hand grenade lobbed by unknown terrorists went off inside their house.

The police and the bomb disposal unit experts rushed to the spot after the explosion. Police officials said they were investigating the case.

Meanwhile, four suspicious persons stabbed and injured a constable inside the police post in Gulabad and escaped. The injured constable, Subhanullah, said that they had arrested four suspicious persons and brought them to the post.