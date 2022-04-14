Two persons killed in Khanpur

HARIPUR: Two persons, including a teenage boy, were killed in two incidents in Khanpur tehsil, police said on Wednesday. They said that Atiq allegedly hit Muhammad Ahmed with an iron rod in the head killing him. Meanwhile, the body of a teenage boy was recovered from the water channel of Khanpur Dam.
