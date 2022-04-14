Two-day physical remand of social media activist granted

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Wednesday granted a two-day physical remand of a social media activist to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for being allegedly involved in running a smear campaign against security institutions.

The FIA produced the accused, namely Shafqat Mehmood, before the court, arguing that the accused started a campaign against Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa through his Twitter account.

The agency pleaded the court to grant a 14-day physical remand of the accused. However, the court, after hearing the FIA, granted a two-day physical remand of the accused. It is learnt that the FIA has arrested as many as eight accused from different cities of the Punjab province. The FIA Headquarters had given directions to its regional offices to launch crackdown against those involved in the recent campaign against the security institutions on the social media.