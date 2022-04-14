‘No price hike at USC’

Islamabad :The Utility Store Corporation here on Wednesday said that some sections of the media have misquoted the fact of the increase in the price of sugar at utility stores, which is contrary to the reality. The USC has said since the start of Ramazan relief package, there has been no change in the rates to provide maximum relief to the poor masses across the country.
