Teams monitor drinking water quality on hourly basis

Islamabad: As many as six teams of Capital Development Authority (CDA) are monitoring the quality of drinking water being supplied through water tanks, filtration plants, and tubewells in the federal capital.

According to the details, the civic agency is also collaborating with the Pakistan Council of Research for Water Resources (PCRWR) for quality testing of the water being provided through various water sources.

The measures have been taken to enhance the capacity of the plant operators for effective chlorination, analysis of free residual chlorine on daily basis, and bacteriological contamination on weekly basis. In this respect, a logbook is also being maintained by the plant operators and verified by the concerned authorities on a daily basis.