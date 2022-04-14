HRCP against harassment of PTI supporters

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has taken serious notice of the recent wave of arrests and harassment of PTI supporters, allegedly for being part of a ‘smear’ campaign against state institutions. The HRCP said this must be condemned in no uncertain terms.
“All citizens, regardless of their political affiliation, enjoy the right to freedom of expression and opinion. The new government must not follow in the footsteps of the previous one and should ensure that entrenched curbs on the fundamental rights are dissolved once and for all,” it concluded.
