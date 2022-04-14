Court adjourns case against auction of Nawaz’s property

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad on Wednesday adjourned hearing of an appeal filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Vice President Maryam Nawaz against auction of property owned by former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
AC-III Jude Syed Asghar Ali adjourned the case without any proceedings till April 27, on the request of the petitioner’s lawyer. The petitioner’s lawyer Qazi Misbah prayed the court to grant him time to take fresh instructions from his client in the case. The petitions were filed by Maryam Nawaz, Umair Razzaq and Rana Mushtaq.
HARIPUR: Two persons, including a teenage boy, were killed in two incidents in Khanpur tehsil, police said on...
SWABI: Fifth death anniversary of Mashal Khan, a student of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan who had been lynched on...
LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Wednesday granted a two-day physical remand of a social media activist to the Federal...
PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz provincial head Amir Muqam Khan has directed the National Highways Authority ...
PESHAWAR: Corporate commercial financing was launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday to enable rapid construction...
KHAR: A schoolteacher was martyred in an improvised explosive device blast in Badan village in Mamond tehsil in...
Comments