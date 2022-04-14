PAC briefed on corruption in Railways

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that he will continue as Chairman till the Leader of the Opposition comes.

“The Committee has to be reconstituted and till then the current composition of the PAC will continue,” he said while talking with the media after the meeting of the Committee on Wednesday.

Rana Tanveer said no PTI member of the National Assembly attended the meeting except Senator Shibli Faraz, which showed that he gives importance to the Parliament. Meanwhile, the PAC officials revealed corruption of millions of rupees in Railways Zonal Offices in Karachi, Sukkur, Lahore and Quetta in its meeting under the chair of Rana Tanveer while audit objections of the Ministry of Railways for 2019-20 were also reviewed.

The Railways officials informed the meeting that 44 corruption cases were being investigated. The PAC directed the Ministry of Railways to submit within a week the report of the Inquiry Committee on cases relating to Railways offices established in different divisions.

Rana Tanveer remarked that Railways officers are involved in corruption and the inquiry committee should initiate action against the officers involved in failure in taking action against corruption which is the root of the problem.

It was told to the PAC that in previous governments, Railways land was leased at less than the reserve price.Senator Sherry Rehman remarked that the land of Railways was being distributed among favourites.