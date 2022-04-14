Success will be ours on April 16: Elahi

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PMLQ) nominee for the Punjab chief minister’s slot Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi hosted an Iftar dinner in honour of members of the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday.

Addressing the participants along with caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Elahi said there are corruption cases against PMLN leaders on which protests started all over the world including Pakistan. Imran Khan received much acceptance in the public campaign. He said: “I have fulfilled my responsibilities with sincerity in the past and will continue to do so in the future. We will serve the people of Punjab in a better way. InshaAllah, success will be ours on April 16.”

Buzdar said the war for the rights of people will be fought at all levels as serving people has been made a mission. “My conscience is satisfied, our members of the assembly are united, the PTI and the PMLQ are the same. We will make Elahi successful by a huge majority,” he said.

MNA Hussain Elahi, Shafqat Mehmood and MPAs Basharat Raja, Sibtain Khan, Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and others attended the dinner which was also attended by MPAs from Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur Divisions. Expressing confidence in Elahi, the MPAs vowed to make him successful.

Earlier, while talking to media, Elahi said: “InshaAllah we are hopeful for success. I have to do a lot for you after becoming the chief minister.” To a question, he said what he has to do with the fight between Abdul Aleem Khan and Hamza Shehbaz, but one thing is for sure that Imran Khan will spoil the digestion of the PMLN.