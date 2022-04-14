Propaganda can’t save Elahi from defeat: Aleem

LAHORE: The spokesman of Abdul Aleem Khan has said a propaganda campaign cannot save Ch Pervaiz Elahi from defeat and the campaign launched by him would go in vein.
He said relations between Abdul Aleem Khan and Hamza Shehbaz are based on honour and respect. He said Khan will continue his efforts to support Hamza Shehbaz and InshaAllah he will be the chief minister of Punjab soon. The spokesman suggested that instead of using social media tactics, Elahi should come to polls as early as possible. He said Khan has decided to unconditionally support the opposition, adding that fake tweets and news will not benefit Elahi in any way.
Meanwhile, a tweet from Khan's account said now Elahi is clearly seeing his defeat. So he is pushing fake news. Khan said Hamza Shehbaz is like his younger brother and “we have a very good relationship while there is neither anything negative so far and nor will be in the future”.
