Lodhran police fail to register FIR despite probes prove facts

LAHORE: Lodhran police has not registered an FIR of an incident that occurred a month back despite exhaustive inquiries proved facts.

Applicant Rao Ashraf, who was kidnapped, thrashed and his car was snatched by five persons on March 15, 2022, talking to The News has alleged that Lodhran police DPO has not made the process for justice hostage by not registering the FIR and has also been flouting the orders of Punjab IG for free registration of FIRs.

He alleged that soon after the incident, SHO City Lodhran Muzammil started misreporting the incident to the DPO. As the incident was proved true that the victim was kidnaped, thrashed and his car was also snatched, the DPO ordered the SHO to recover the vehicle. The vehicle was recovered on second day of the incident. However, the FIR was not registered till date, he alleged. Rao Ashraf approached DPO Lodhran Abdul Rauf Qaisrani. The DPO, who was initially neutral, succumbed to the pressure of a local MPA of PTI, the complainant alleged. The DPO marked the inquiry of the incident to SP Investigation Lodhran Naveed Sarwar. The SP conducted extensive inquiry for four days and gave patient hearing to both parties.

According to the final report of SP Investigation submitted to DPO, the copy of which is also available with The News, the incident proved true as the accused could not prove innocence. They also could not prove monetary dispute, he alleged. Sources privy to the development told The News that SP had submitted a detailed inquiry report to the DPO but the later refused to approve it. He reportedly asked the SP to write whatever the SHO City gives detail.

The SP reportedly refused to negate his findings altogether and submitted a brief single-liner finding. As the report did not satisfy the district police officer, he instead of ordering the SHO to register the FIR against the accused and arrest them marked re-inquiry of the incident to SDPO Kehror Pacca, a junior officer of DSP rank. The complainant alleged that the DPO has made it an issue of his personal ego and has been humiliating him in front of the accused besides denying justice for the last one month. He said that the car was of a private company which was given to his younger brother for business, but the police were not even releasing the car from police station since the incident occurred. The complainant said that as his brother reached DSP Kehror Pacca office, the staff was astonished to know that the DSP has been asked to conduct re-inquiry if the incident even after its final report was submitted to DPO by SP Investigation The DSP staff reportedly contacted the DPO office and said that they could only endorse the inquiry of the SP. However, the DSP staff got strict directions from DPO office to follow the orders and keep on calling the complainant at DSP office and make him sit for hours, the complainant alleged.

The complainant told The News that they had also called at IG’s complaint centre 1787 but the staff at DPO office was continuously misreporting to the high-ups. AIG Complaints also took notice of the issue and directed the DSP Kehror Pacca to finalise the inquiry on merit without any delay but to no avail so far, he alleged.

A senior police officer at CPO, requesting anonymity, talking to The News said that the DPO should have given weightage to the inquiry of the SP. He added registration of an FIR should not be delayed to that extent. If the SP had finalised the inquiry and the cognizable offence proved, then there should be no further delay in the registration of FIR.

Earlier, talking to The News, DPO Abdul Rauf rejected all allegations of the complainant. He added legal course is being followed to register an FIR. RPO Multan Javed Akbar Riaz talking to The News said that the incident was not in his notice. However, he would look into it to ensure justice.