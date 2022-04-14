PRCS to train people to deal with natural calamities

Following warnings of severe weather conditions, especially heat waves, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), in collaboration with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), is going to start trainings of journalists, civil society representatives and common people next week to deal with any natural calamity and disaster, PRCS Sindh officials said on Wednesday.

“As we are facing natural calamities due to climate change on a yearly basis, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society Sindh in collaboration with the PDMA is going to start trainings of civil society organisations, journalists and volunteers from next week. These trainings would be held on alternate days for two days every week at the PRCS headquarters in Clifton,” Secretary PRCS Sindh Kanwar Waseem told a gathering of journalists at the Karachi Press Club on Wednesday.

Senior journalists, including health reporters, attended the meet-up, which was organised to apprise the media persons of the PRCS activities. Waseem said the PRCS was highly committed to providing basic health and first aid facilities to the maximum people of the country to deal with emergencies. He added that trainings conducted during peaceful and normal days helped the authorities and people to deal with emergencies very effectively and without any chaos.

He emphasised that first aid training was very important for media practitioners whether they were in the field or at home, adding that accidents, bomb blasts and other emergencies were frequent, and generally journalists were the first to arrive at the scene after any accident.

KPC health and environment committee secretary Muhammad Waqar Bhatti thanked the PRCS for its efforts to train people to deal with emergencies, saying that the PRCS had been conducting training sessions for journalists for the last 10 years.

“Many of our journalists have provided first aid to fellow journalists and common people after getting trained by the Red Crescent trainers. I have myself helped injured people on the roads with the help of first aid kit and training provided to me by the PRCS Sindh,” Bhatti added.

He urged the PRCS Sindh secretary and officials to continue training sessions for journalists and common people. PRCS Sindh spokesman Aftab Madni and senior journalist Nazir Laghari also spoke.