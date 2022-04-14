April 16 will prove to be a day of change in Karachi: PTI

Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Karachi to examine the site where he was supposed to drag Asif Ali Zardari.

“Traders and hunters are seen today making more plans to sell Karachi,” he said in a statement. Sheikh said that “Sharifs’ corruption stories are talk of the town and they are famous all over the world. Corruption is the identity of the Sharif family. Shehbaz Sharif must be feeling ashamed of the Sindh chief minister, seeing the situation in Karachi.”

The projects that Shehbaz Sharif was mentioning had been incomplete for the last 14 years, he said, adding that the people of Karachi had recognised the PML-N, PPP and MQM’s ploys. “The future of these parties is dark and they can’t deceive the people in elections again. April 16 will prove to be a day of change in the political history of Karachi. Karachi is ready to give a full answer to the beggar prime minister and his allies,” said the PTI leader.

Earlier, Sheikh, along with his lawyers, appeared before an anti-terrorism court in the Central Jail. While talking to media outside the ATC, he said that ministers who were being included in the federal cabinet were all facing NAB cases. “A bunch of economic criminals are coming to rule. They want to end NAB first. They want to end their cases and return to the country.”

He added: “The nation is no longer a slave. The whole nation has stood up for Imran Khan. We should also meet the people who have been suffering for 20 years. The doors of the courts should be opened for the poor too.”

Last Saturday, Sheikh told a public gathering in Karachi that Shehbaz Sharif had been dependent on the United States. He said Imran Khan was fighting a war for Pakistan, and the foreign agents and traitors would not be forgiven.

PTI leader Khurram She Zaman said alleged that the leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had received benefits from the US for years. Criticising the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), he said the MQM-P had been demanding that Nine Zero be reopened but it was once the bastion of terrorist elements.