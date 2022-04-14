‘TTP militant’ arrested in Gizri raid

The Gizri police, in a joint venture with an intelligence agency, on Wednesday arrested a suspected militant of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The police said Sher Daraz alias Sher Khan was arrested during a raid in Gizri and a hand grenade and a pistol were recovered from his possession. During the initial course of interrogation, Khan confessed to his involvement in attacks on the Frontier Corps and military. He said he had worked under the supervision of the TTP's top commanders. He also admitted to visiting Afghanistan to hold meetings with different militant outfits’ leaders.

Three killed

Three people were killed in road accidents in the city on Wednesday. According to Zaman Town police, two men were killed when a motorbiker riding on the wrong side collided head-on with another motorbike in the Korangi area.

The bodies were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where they were identified as 35-year-old Irfan and Habib, 16. Separately, 35-year-old Imran was killed after being hit by a speeding vehicle on the Lyari Expressway, Liaquatabad police said. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.

Man kills sister-in-law

A man shot dead his sister-in-law in Keamari’s Gulshan-e-Sikandarabad. Rescuers took the victim’s body to the Civil Hospital for an autopsy where she was identified as Maria, wife of Babar. Sharing the findings of the initial investigation, the Keamari police said the suspect, Bahadur, killed Maria during a quarrel over a family dispute.