Man shot dead for resisting mugging bid

A man was shot dead for putting up resistance to during a mugging bid in Shah Latif Town. Police said the victim was standing outside his house when two robbers riding a motorcycle approached Arshad and tried to snatch his valuables at gunpoint.

At this, the victim resisted, prompting the suspects to open fire, leaving him seriously wounded. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police collected an empty shell casing from the crime scene.

A case has been registered while an investigation is under way. A day earlier, two armed men had thrashed a citizen for putting up resistance during a mugging atttemp in Bhens Colony and sped away with cash and valuables from his possession. Police investigators obtained the CCTV footage of the incident, adding that they were trying to trace the suspects with the help of the footage.

The Citizens-Police Liaison Committee’s (CPLC) statistics of street crime committed across the city over the past three months — from January 2022 to March 2022 — show that there has been no improvement in the situation, and in fact, an increase in the number of street crime has been observed.

According to the data compiled by different newspapers, a total of 25 people have been killed and around 200 others have been injured during street crime in the city in just the first three months of this year.

In January alone, 12 people were killed and 65 injured in Karachi, which has been facing an alarming increase in the number of street crime. The residents of the city have also been deprived of valuables worth tens of millions of rupees this year during street crime.