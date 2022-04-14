Leader of gang involved in forced car repairs, extortion held

The Preedy police have arrested the leader of a gang that was involved in harassing citizens and extorting money out of them on the pretext of repairing their vehicles.

Officials said that the arrested suspect named Nasir Niazi told them during the interrogation that when someone stopped their car looking for repairs, he and his accomplices would start working on the vehicle and do even such repairs that the owner or driver had not ask them to.

After their work is done, the victim is forced to pay much more than they should. The gang’s victims were threatened with dire consequences if they refused to pay, and if the money was not paid in full, they showed up at the victims’ houses to collect the money.

The officials said that the arrest was made after receiving a complaint from one Ghufran, who had recently returned to Pakistan, adding that the man had gone to the Tibet Centre for getting his vehicle repaired when he feel victim to the gang. The incident took place on March 22, and the suspect had taken Rs52,000 from the victim. On the identification of the suspect, raids are being carried out to arrest his accomplices. Case No. 299/2022 has been registered against the suspect, and further investigation is underway.

Officials of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) on Wednesday announced the arrest of a suspect who was involved in robbing a citizen returning from a bank and other criminal offences. They said that the SIU had arrested a robber and street criminal named Shehzad Raza with weapons from the Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighbourhood.

The suspect and his accomplices had robbed Rs650,000 from a citizen in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, and the CCTV camera footage of the incident had gone viral on social media. FIR No. 106/2022 of the incident had been registered under Section 392/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station.

The suspect revealed during the preliminary investigation that he was involved in several incidents of robberies of millions of rupees in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Soldier Bazaar, Nazimabad, Gulberg, Hyderi Market, Mehmoodabad, Kharadar and other areas of the city. Disclosing his modus operandi, Raza said that his accomplice Nazeer provides information about the people leaving the bank with cash to his associates, who then chase after the victim and snatch the money from him at gunpoint.

Moreover, Raza’s accomplice Tahir Hussain had been arrested by the SIU on March 7. Hussain and Raza had been clearly seen in the snatching bid reported in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area earlier.

The arrested suspect had earlier been caught in other cases, including robberies and possession of illegal weapons, by the Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Aziz Bhatti, Mobina Town and SIU police. A case has been registered against him at the SIU police station.