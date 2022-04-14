Ivory Coast PM quits, new government next week

ABIDJAN: Ivory Coast’s prime minister resigned on Wednesday ahead of a new "streamlined" government that will take shape next week, President Alassane Ouattara announced.

Speaking at premier Patrick Achi’s final cabinet meeting, Ouattara said he had accepted the government’s resignation and would "from next week appoint a new prime minister who will come to me to propose a streamlined government."

"I have decided to reduce the number of government ministers in order to strengthen government effectiveness bearing in mind the current world economic situation," he said. "It is crucial to reduce state spending and steer it towards social and security resilience." The reshuffle had been widely expected at a time of looming austerity, although some speculate that Achi may be reappointed to the job.