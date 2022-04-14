Paris climate targets feasible if nations keep vows

PARIS: If all nations honour promises to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, there is a chance of capping the rise in global temperatures to under two degrees Celsius, the cornerstone target of the Paris Agreement, researchers said on Wednesday.
But that is a very big "if", they acknowledge in a peer-reviewed study, published in Nature. The calculus includes not only carbon-cutting commitments officially registered under the 2015 treaty, but a raft of pledges made on the sidelines of last years COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow -- to curb deforestation and methane leaks, for example -- that lack means for monitoring or verification. They also include actions to lower emissions in developing countries that are contingent on financing, something wealthy nations have so far failed to deliver at agreed-upon levels.
